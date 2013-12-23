New Market Report Now Available: Health and Wellness in Australia

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Retail value growth in health and wellness outpaced that of wider packaged food in 2012, as Australian consumers became increasingly aware of food intolerance and allergies, gaining weight or satiety to avoid snacking on empty calories. The strong performance of the organic, food intolerance and fortified/functional categories demonstrated that consumers continue to be better informed regarding their dietary requirements and strive to achieve a greater sense of wellbeing through their diet.
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in Australia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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- Health and Wellness in Singapore
- Health and Wellness in the United Kingdom
- Health and Wellness in Ukraine
- Health and Wellness in Finland
- Health and Wellness in Italy
- Health and Wellness in China
- Health and Wellness in the Czech Republic