New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Juice in Kazakhstan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- In 2013, off-trade current value sales increased by 9% while off-trade volume sales grew by 6%. The strong rate of development of juice is attributable to the healthy image of products in this area compared to carbonates. In addition, producers are concentrating on offering packages for on-the-go consumption and juice drinks in a bid to sustain consumer interest and drive growth throughout the review period, including during 2013.
Competitive Landscape
RG Brands continued to lead sales in 2103, recording respective off-trade value and volume shares of 18% and 22%. However, as a result of intensifying competition in fruit/vegetable juice, the company saw its volume and value sales shares decline in 2013. Initially, brands from Kazakhstan were positioned in the higher price segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Per capita consumption of juice in Kazakhstan is lower than in Europe. In addition, according to opinion polls up to 30% of the population in Kazakhstan does not drink juice. As a result, juice will continue to develop and take advantage of health trends. Besides the normal rivalry amongst brands, competition will also intensify with regard to flavour. As a result of the positive trends influencing sales, fruit/vegetable juice has a projected forecast period CAGR of 6% in off-trade value terms and 5% in off-trade volume terms - increases from the respective review period averages which can be attributed to the expected stronger development of the sector, the recovery of the economy and the impact of the health and wellness trend, with most consumers perceiving juices as being healthier than other soft drinks.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Kazakhstan with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Kazakhstan, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Kazakhstan market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Kazakhstan?
- What are the major brands in Kazakhstan?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Kazakhstan
- Juice Market in Asia to 2019: Market Guide
- Global Juice Report 2013
- Soft Drinks in Kazakhstan
- Kazakhstan Juice Category Profile 2013
- Dairy Product Market in Kazakhstan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts, and Market Players
- Dairy Product Market in Kazakhstan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Milk and Cream Market in Kazakhstan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Juice Market in East Europe to 2019: Market Guide
- Spirits Market in Kazakhstan: Databook to 2017