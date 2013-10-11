New Market Report Now Available: Laundry Care in the Netherlands

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Laundry Care in the Netherlands"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Laundry care performed well in the review period, recording a CAGR of 4%, with positive growth of 2% in 2012, both in current value terms. This performance was supported mainly by price promotions, which meant greater volume sales. The most frequent price discounts were product associations and larger volumes for lower prices (buy-two-get-one-free). This strategy proved efficient since nearly 40% of all laundry detergents were sold under discount in 2012 alone.
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Netherlands market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Laundry Care in South Korea
- Laundry Care in Germany
- Laundry Care in Russia
- Laundry Care in France
- Home Care in Germany
- Laundry Care in Latvia
- Laundry Care in Italy
- Laundry Care in India
- Home Care in Poland
- Home Care in Japan