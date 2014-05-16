Fast Market Research recommends "Menswear in Greece" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The ongoing recession and record-high unemployment levels continued to limit both purchasing power and consumers' will to shop for apparel, especially amongst the male population. Greek men are not particularly into shopping for clothing, often letting their partners and spouses shop for them. Hence, maintaining a low budget on purchases of men's outerwear was relatively easier to achieve compared with women's outerwear or childrenswear.
Euromonitor International's Menswear in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Outerwear, Men's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Menswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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