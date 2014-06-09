New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Noodles in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Ethnic food is recording positive results in Italy despite the difficult economy. Noodles are mainly purchased by consumers who have been travelling to countries in the Far East and want to cook them at home once they are back. The fact that dining out significantly slowed down in 2012 and 2013 due to decreasing discretionary spending by Italian consumers supported home cooking and thus sales of noodles.
Competitive Landscape
Eurofood is expected to lead noodles in 2013 with a 33% value share, followed by Alimenta with a 28% share. Eurofood is one of the largest importers and distributors of ethnic foods in Italy; products which include several of the most worldwide famous brands across different product categories.
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Industry Prospects
Noodles is expected to record a double-digit constant value and volume increase between 2013 and 2018, due to increasing market penetration. Increasing numbers of consumers will favour this product, due to the fact that it is inexpensive, tasty and easy to prepare.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Noodles industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Noodles industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Noodles in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Noodles in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- Are consumers in emerging markets moving from unpackaged to packaged noodles?
- As consumers increasingly demand convenience, how will this impact sales for instant noodles?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Chilled Noodles, Frozen Noodles, Instant Noodles, Plain Noodles, Snack Noodles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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