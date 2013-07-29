New Market Report Now Available: Personal Care Focus: Emerging Trends to Watch

Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Care Focus: Emerging Trends to Watch" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- From cosmetics and toiletries to over-the-counter medications and skincare products, personal care is a huge source of new product innovation with breakthrough formulations, unusual new benefits, and functional packaging. This webinar examines emerging trends in the personal care market, including trends that could be game-changers. Watch the webinar recording: http://bit.ly/personal-care-focus.
Scope of this Report
- See how the demand for convenience is leading to breakthroughs in shampoo, skincare, deodorant products, and more.
- Identify which personal care markets account for a disproportionate amount of new product activity and innovation.
- Get up to speed on how marketers are using new formulations like foam and revised packages like aerosol sprays to appeal to new target markets.
- Learn more about "BB cream" and see why this hybrid makeup, skincare, and sun care product is creating such a stir in the marketplace.
- Check out how the "one size fits all" model is losing steam in personal care, and what is emerging to take its place.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Personal care markets face challenging times, with time-starved consumers expecting products that work better, faster and save them money at the same time. This webinar will uncover how personal care marketers are making products faster, better, more natural, more efficacious, and more in tune with individual consumer needs.
Keywords: personal, care, make-up, haircare, skincare, sun care, dry shampoo, foam, hair, color, plant, oils, argan, aerosol, spray, hands free, deodorant, moisturizer, concealer, men, wrinkles, hygiene, BB cream, CC cream, blemish balm, foundation, acne, discoloration, chemicals, nanoparticles, mood, cosmetics, energy, personalization.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Consumers are increasingly wary of chemicals in personal care products. What innovations are emerging to address these fears?
- What population segment is currently captivating personal care makers and is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the future?
- In what ways are new cosmetic products offering user experiences that can vary from person to person?
- How is the need for greener living impacting innovation in the shampoo sector, with products that can offer a greatly reduced carbon footprint?
- What part of the world is becoming the new source of innovation for skincare makers?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Using Personal Care Market Trends to Add Value in Food and Drinks
- Beauty and Personal Care in Norway
- Beauty and Personal Care in Thailand
- Learning from Personal Care Product Innovation
- Beauty and Personal Care in Saudi Arabia
- Pet Products Focus: Emerging Trends to Watch
- Beauty and Personal Care in China
- Beauty and Personal Care in Ecuador
- Beauty and Personal Care in Sweden
- Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea