New Market Report Now Available: Ready Meals in Venezuela

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Ready Meals in Venezuela", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- The growth in current retail value sales of ready meals in 2012 has been driven by high price increases as a result of import policies that restrict the purchase of foreign currency at preferential rates and the fact that most products in ready meals are non-necessity products thus pricing is not regulated by the government. Furthermore, the majority of Venezuelan consumers are low-to-middle income consumers with fairly low purchasing power. In 2011, according to trade sources, the poverty...
Euromonitor International's Ready Meals in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ready Meals Market in Spain to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in France to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in Germany to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in Russia to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in the UK to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in Italy to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in India to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in the UK to 2016: Databook
- Ready Meals Market in China to 2016: Market Profile