New Market Report Now Available: Soft Drinks in Switzerland

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Soft Drinks in Switzerland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The overall soft drinks category performed moderately well in 2012 with an off-trade volume growth rate of 1%. Soft drinks were positively affected by the increasing demand for convenience. As people's lifestyles become increasingly busy, they often opt for an RTD coffee rather than going out for a traditional cup of coffee. Others consume an energy drink for a quick pick-me-up. These positive effects were countered by the ongoing health and wellness trend in Switzerland. Traditionally, soft...
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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