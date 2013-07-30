New Market Report Now Available: Sports and Energy Drinks in Ireland

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports and Energy Drinks in Ireland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Sports and energy drinks saw little movement in total value or volume terms in 2012, continuing to suffer from the economic downturn. However, the sports and energy drinks category recorded poor growth for some years as it appears to have reached maturity and something of a saturation point - the vast majority of people who would like sports and energy drinks have now tried them. As such, the category enjoys loyal consumers, but few new ones.
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
