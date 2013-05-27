New Market Report Now Available: Surface Care in Tunisia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Surface Care in Tunisia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Category volume sales are being undermined by the use of bleach as a multi-purpose substitute for various surface care products, even multi-purpose ones. However, volume growth in 2012 remained positive. Value growth, meanwhile, continued to increase as these relatively high-priced products continued to be purchased by middle to high-income consumers willing and able to spend on high-quality home care products.
Euromonitor International's Surface Care in Tunisia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Household Antiseptics/Disinfectants, Household Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
