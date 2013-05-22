New Market Report Now Available: Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Turkey

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- In 2012 there was a strong trend of cocooning in Turkey. There are many TV programmes of between two and three hours which are aired in the country. These programmes, which comprise mainly of soap operas, have become very popular not only in Turkey but also in many Arab countries. Following these series has become part of Turkish culture, with consumers increasingly spending time at home watching TV. Moreover, this is a more affordable alternative to going out. This has led to increased demand...
Euromonitor International's Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chips/Crisps, Extruded Snacks, Fruit Snacks, Nuts, Other Sweet and Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Tortilla/Corn Chips.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sweet and Savoury Snacks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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