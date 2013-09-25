New Market Report Now Available: Toilet Care in Germany

Fast Market Research recommends "Toilet Care in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Toilet care registered a strong performance within home care in 2012, with strong value growth of 3%. In Germany, toilet care products continued to be a necessity and played an essential part in consumers' household cleaning routines. However, it was perceived as a unpleasant household chore and consumers were quite conservative when it came to cleaning their WC. As a result, German consumers relied on familiar formats such as rim blocks, rim liquids and toilet care tablets/powders. New product...
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Germany market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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