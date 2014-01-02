New Market Report: Parents-in-Waiting: Global Perinatal Market Trends

Fast Market Research recommends "Parents-in-Waiting: Global Perinatal Market Trends" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Despite low birth rates and economic pressures, pregnancy and childbirth are celebrated more than ever. From the moment of conception, routines and shopping habits change radically and a growing "bump" industry has emerged, spanning everything from prenatal health and wellbeing to maternity fashion, baby showers, nursery equipment and newborn consumables. This global study gives a unique insight into the perinatal market and the strategies used by marketers to hook new parents-to-be from the out...
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
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