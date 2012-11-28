Recently published research from GlobalData, "Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" provides key market data on the Patient Monitoring market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within three market categories - Patient Monitoring Leads and Electrodes, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Cuffs and Patient Monitoring Temperature Probes. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Patient Monitoring market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
Scope
- Market size data for Patient Monitoring market categories - Patient Monitoring Leads and Electrodes, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Cuffs and Patient Monitoring Temperature Probes.
- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Patient Monitoring market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Patient Monitoring market in BRICS.
- Key players covered include 3M Health Care Ltd., Covidien plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn Inc., GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Ambu A/S, Bionet Co.,Ltd., ConMed Corporation, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Microlife Corporation.
