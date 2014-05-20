New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- RTD coffee is a new category which is still in its infancy, thus seeing very high double-digit growth as the product is at the beginning of its lifecycle. Interest in RTD coffee has been mainly seen among younger consumers looking for an energy fix. These tend to be the same young adults which are attracted by energy drinks. However, RTD coffee has a lower unit price and so also appeals to a larger number of young girls.
Euromonitor International's RTD Coffee in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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