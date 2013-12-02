New Market Report: Self-Service Cafeterias in Romania

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Self-Service Cafeterias in Romania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- After a long period when self-service cafeterias was not popular, it started to make a contribution to foodservice. This was due to the activity from June to September in crowded summer resorts at the seaside, with reduced activity or even closures in many cases during the rest of the year. The fact that this type of outlet needs a minimal number of consumers to break even makes it operational in downtown areas and in office areas. The low purchasing power but also the reinvigoration of...
Euromonitor International's Self-Service Cafeterias in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Self-Service Cafeterias market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Self-Service Cafeterias in Finland
- Self-Service Cafeterias in Bulgaria
- Self-Service Cafeterias in Italy
- Self-Service Cafeterias in China
- Self-Service Cafeterias in Hungary
- Self-Service Cafeterias in Sweden
- Self-Service Cafeterias in the United Kingdom
- Self-Service Cafeterias in Norway
- Self-Service Cafeterias in Canada
- Self-Service Cafeterias in Greece