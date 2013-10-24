New Market Report: Soft Drinks in Belgium

Fast Market Research recommends "Soft Drinks in Belgium" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Soft drinks in Belgium posted steady positive volume and current value terms increases in 2012. Despite the unstable economic climate in Belgium, soft drinks still enjoyed increasing consumer demand. This was driven by health concerns among consumers, resulting in a wider range of healthier alternatives, such as reduced sugar soft drinks. Additionally, price consciousness led consumers to change their purchasing patterns by moving away from brand-name products, favouring private label products...
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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