New Market Report: Strategies for Increasing Share in MVAS Market in BRIC Countries

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2012 -- While the MVAS markets in each of the four BRIC countries have their own distinct drivers, characteristics and challenges, they all offer immense potential to operators with the relevant market knowledge and presence. The growth of the smartphone, social networking and issues relating to 3G and 4G technology are common to all four countries, while the growing level of urbanization is also a key consideration. There is, however, no "one-size-fits-all" approach to capitalize on these opportunities; each country requires its own specific strategy to enable mobile operators to gain market share effectively, taking into account the future drivers and challenges which could potentially affect the growth of these remarkable emerging markets.
Key Highlights
- The BRIC countries are high-growth telecommunication markets with extraordinary potential. Each country is undergoing a rapid transition across the mobile value chain, from the launch of cutting-edge services and low-cost infrastructure, to new business strategies and the adoption of advanced technology platforms
- Entertainment and mobile commerce services will be the primary drivers for MVAS growth in BRIC, with the increased penetration of smartphones providing the main impetus
- Revenues from Brazil's MVAS segment will record a CAGR of 20% over the report's forecast period, driven by the growth of mobile TV, video and gaming services
- The Russian mobile data market is registering strong growth rates, especially in the mobile TV, gaming and payments sectors
- The Indian telecommunications industry has one of the highest growth rates of all the emerging markets. Its market potential could, however, be affected by limited data-service adoption as a result of a large prepaid subscriber base, low wireless internet penetration and a lack of 3G-enabled smartphones
- China already has more than 900 million mobile subscribers, and operators are investing in 3G and 4G technology, including low-cost 3G-enabled smartphones
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the mobile content services market of the four BRIC nations: Brazil, Russia, India and China:
- It provides historical and forecast market sizes for the mobile communication, entertainment, information, and e-commerce services in each of the BRIC nations
- It offers detailed analysis of the factors driving the growth of mobile content services, and the key emerging trends in each of the BRIC nations
- The report details the key challenges, both technical and market-related, faced by mobile operators providing mobile data services
- It provides case examples of key telecommunications operators offering mobile content services
