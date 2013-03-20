New Market Report: Sun Care in the United Arab Emirates

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sun Care in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- The expatriate population grew in the United Arab Emirates in 2011, as many expatriates returned to the country in response to ongoing economic recovery. The Arab Spring unrest seen across the Middle East also resulted in many opting for the relative safety and security of the United Arab Emirates. Growth was also supported by strong media coverage of the dangers of excessive sun exposure throughout the review period, with consumers becoming more aware of these issues.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
