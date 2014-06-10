Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Super-premium beauty and personal care increased by 16% in current value terms in 2013, which was faster than the growth in 2012. Super-premium beauty and personal care saw strong growth due to heavy advertising, and the opening of new beauty specialist retailers and shopping malls in 2013. Moreover, Turkish men have begun to invest in their looks, from skin care to hair care, and more and more men are turning over a greater proportion of their budgets to treating themselves. One of the major...
Euromonitor International's Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Super Premium Baby and Child-Specific Products, Super Premium Bath and Shower, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Deodorants, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Haircare, Super Premium Hand Care, Super Premium Sets/Kits, Super Premium Skin Care, Super Premium Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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