New Market Report: The Recovery and the Macroeconomic Balancing Act: Part 1 - the Regional Angle

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "The Recovery and the Macroeconomic Balancing Act: Part 1 - The Regional Angle"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The global volume growth of alcoholic drinks in 2012 was a carbon copy of 2011, underpinned by emerging markets, particularly China. The reality of the marketplace, however, is much more complex. The US returned to growth, helping to buoy the financial results of some leading multinationals and there was evidence of super-premium brands performing strongly. This suggests that companies do not have to be subservient to market conditions, but can affect their own futures.
Euromonitor International's The Recovery and the Macroeconomic Balancing Act: Part 1 - The Regional Angle global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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