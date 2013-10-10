New Market Report: Travel and Tourism in the United Kingdom

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Travel and Tourism in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- As travel and tourism is considered one of the key industries for the UK's growth strategy, the Government presented what is considered to be one of the most prominent marketing campaigns - the GREAT campaign - with the aim of promoting inbound and domestic tourism. Advertising campaigns were launched worldwide, particularly in China. As the UK is not part of the Schengen agreement, the UK visa system has been criticised for hampering inbound tourism. As such, procedures for Chinese tourists...
Euromonitor International's Travel and Tourism in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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