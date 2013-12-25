New Market Report: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements: Trends and Prospects 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements: Trends and Prospects 2013" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Preventative health and wellness trends are generating revenue opportunities for companies selling vitamins and dietary supplements. While regulatory oversight is becoming more stringent, education resources for consumers are improving as well. Both retailers and manufacturers are capitalising on the popularity of wellness to drive growth and create more balanced portfolios to overcome the potential challenges from regulatory limitations on health claims and shifts to healthier diets.
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements: Trends and Prospects 2013 global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Health in Ireland
- Consumer Health in Thailand
- Consumer Health in Hong Kong, China
- Consumer Health in Australia
- Consumer Health in South Korea
- Consumer Health in Chile
- Consumer Health in Mexico
- Consumer Health in Serbia
- Consumer Health in Norway
- Consumer Health in Vietnam