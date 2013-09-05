New Market Report: Women's Outerwear in Israel

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Women's Outerwear in Israel"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The main trend within women's outerwear was a general shift in positioning caused by the entrance of international brands such as Forever21 (Gillerman Global Ltd) in 2012, offering a large variety of casual outerwear at discounted prices, aligned with global fashion trends. The category is characterised by a large number of players, which saw the need to respond to a different level of competition.
Euromonitor International's Women's Outerwear in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Women's Jeans, Women's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Women's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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