Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Workforce Reductions in Pharmaceuticals - Outsourcing, External Innovation and Collaboration Will Drive the Industry Forward". Job losses within the pharmaceutical industry are an on-going reality. In the light of this fact, this new report focuses on managing staff during the redundancy process and managing site closures. It also investigates future outlook for the industry and highlights where the best job opportunities lie.
The report is built using information from primary and secondary research including interviews with experts in the field.
GBI Research analysis shows that all of the biggest pharma companies have been looking hard at the way in which they invest in new product development. Although companies are adopting a number of different ways of tackling the problems they face, trends that emerge include a focus on emerging markets both in terms of increasing sales and R&D capabilities; an increasing trend towards outsourcing of different activities within drug discovery and development; and increasing reliance on products conceived externally to fuel company pipelines. In order to support innovation externally, companies are spinning out assets whilst retaining an equity stake and board membership, setting up incubators on company premises to support emerging new companies, supporting life science research through the development of innovation funds and venture capital groups to invest in early stage research and developing closer links with academia. Independent bioscience incubators also have a major role to play in supporting the life science community.
Scope
- Detailed statistics on job losses over the past decade and analysis of the affect of cuts on different job types in different companies.
- Discussion of strategies for improving workforce morale during the redundancy and site closure processes.
- Analysis of site closures across the globe and review of the sale and repurposing of ex-pharma R&D sites.
- Review of the new strategies being adopted by the pharma industry to fuel their future growth and success.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify trends in workforce reduction through statistics and in depth discussion of underlying factors leading to the job cuts.
- Develop strategies for managing site closures or redundancies that will help to maintain workforce morale.
- Review the outcomes of site closures in different regions of the globe.
- Understand the ways in which the industry is evolving to meet the new challenges it faces, including greater reliance on external innovation and increased outsourcing.
- Find examples of successful life science incubators that support new companies in their early years and will help fuel the pharma pipelines of the future.
