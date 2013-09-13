New Market Research Report: Apparel in South Korea

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Despite weak consumer confidence, apparel sales increased in 2012. This positive growth was largely due to the increasing popularity of SPA brands and outdoor wear and sportswear. The popularity of SPA brands highlights how demand for value-added products is increasing due to their offering of good quality and reasonable prices. In addition, rising consumer health and well-being awareness helped to fuel growth within sportswear and outdoor wear in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Apparel in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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