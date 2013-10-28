New Market Research Report: Better for You Beverages in Mexico

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Better For You Beverages in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- BFY beverages was highly concentrated in two large divisions: reduced sugar carbonates with 44% of total sales and reduced sugar flavoured bottled water with 39% of total sales. The other categories had a very small volume of BFY products. Is clear that the enormous obesity rates prevalent in the Mexican population drove the growth of sugar-free beverages and encouraged health-conscious consumers (every year larger in number) into looking for better alternatives of tasty beverages that are...
Euromonitor International's Better For You Beverages in Mexico report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: BFY Reduced Caffeine Beverages, BFY Reduced Fat Beverages, BFY Reduced Sugar Beverages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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