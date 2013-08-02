New Market Research Report: Bottled Water in the United Kingdom

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- In 2012, UK consumers grew more price sensitive and value driven, shifting towards multipacks and bigger volume packs such as 2-litre packs, which were offered at lower prices. Additionally, origin has become a key trend in bottled water as consumers seek to minimise environmental impact and support home-grown brands through the downturn. As a result, there has been a consistent move towards consumers purchasing more local bottled water products, turning to products that are produced in Britain...
Euromonitor International's Bottled Water in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
