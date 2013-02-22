New Medical Devices market report from Markets and Markets: "Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Market - Global Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Market [ECG, Implantable Loop Recorder, Holter, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Pacemaker, CRT-D, CRT- P] - Global Forecasts to 2017
The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is divided into two segments, namely,conventional monitoring devices and cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices; the market is forecast till 2017.Over the years,these devices have evolved greatly from traditional monitoring devices to smaller ones with enhancedutility, sensitivity, automation, and performance.
The global cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management market was worth $18.4 billion in the year 2012. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancement, rising cost of cardiac disease treatment, and government regulations in favor of cardiac monitoringare is accelerating the growth of conventional monitors as well as CRM devices. However, the economic slowdown and unstable reimbursement policies will hamper the growth of this market, to a certain extent.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Mobile cardiac telemetry, ECG data management systems, and remote patient monitoring represents vast opportunities for key players in this market. With the introduction of mobile telemetry and remote monitoring in the cardiac field, the use of home and ambulatory services is also on the rise.In 2010, there were an estimated 2.2 million users for remote patient monitoring in the U.S. alone; and this number is set to increase threefold to 6 million by 2016.ECG data management systems currently represent worldwide growth opportunity of approximately $130 million
The CRM devices market faced certain challenges in the recent past, owing to research studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and hospital investigations conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which reported the inappropriate use of these devices. This affected the sales of CRM devices. The defibrillators and pacemakers markets showed flat growth rates in the U.S. from 2009 to 2011. However, with the technological advancements such as introduction of MRI pacemakers, subcutaneous ICDs, and home automated external defibrillators(AEDs), this market is expected to bounce back.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016
- United States Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2017 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Electrophysiology and Others
- Finland Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Portugal Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Turkey Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Cardiovascular Devices - Emerging Countries (China, India, Brazil) Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Hungary Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Norway Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Greece Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017