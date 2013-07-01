New Market Research Report: Charge Cards in South Africa

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Charge Cards in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Charge cards continue to be aimed exclusively at middle- to upper-income groups and marketed as a premium product. As such, charge cards are on average the most expensive financial card in the South African market. Although there is prestige attached to having an American Express Co card or Diners Club SA Pty card, the cost deters the majority of consumers. The biggest attractions of owning a charge card continues to remain its prestige and the reward programmes. Another key draw remains the...
Euromonitor International's Charge Card Transactions in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
