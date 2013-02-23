New Market Research Report: Cigarettes in Austria

Fast Market Research recommends "Cigarettes in Austria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Volume sales of cigarettes in Austria continued to grow in 2011. Even though the prices of cigarettes increased, consumers did not quit smoking but simply looked for cheaper alternatives to their favourite brands. However, many consumers continued to buy their favourite brands in spite of the price increases. In category terms, a clear trend towards low-tar cigarettes was noticeable, while innovations in terms of filter, packaging design, flavour and pack size also had an influence on cigarette...
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
