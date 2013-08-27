New Market Research Report: Coffee in France

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Despite weak volume growth in the off-trade, the coffee category continued to achieve healthy growth in value terms in 2012. On the one hand, value sales continued to be impacted by increases in the cost of raw materials, while on the other they benefited from the success of individually packaged products, mainly in fresh ground coffee pods and to a lesser extent in instant coffee, in the form of sticks. These products are more expensive. Single-serve portions are perceived as a quick and easy...
Euromonitor International's Coffee in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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