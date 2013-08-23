New Market Research Report: Colour Cosmetics in the United Kingdom

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Colour Cosmetics in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Volume growth was slightly stronger than value growth in 2012 due to a large number of retailers continuing to sell colour cosmetics on price promotions. Retailers such as Boots and Superdrug offered "3 for the price of 2" promotions on their colour cosmetics almost all year round in order to encourage consumers to make more impulse purchases. The economic downturn has affected consumer expenditure and a large number of female consumers do not see colour cosmetics as essential items. For this...
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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