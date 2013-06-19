New Market Research Report: Emergence of S-Commerce and Impact on Consumer Goods Industries

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Emergence of S-Commerce and Impact on Consumer Goods Industries", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Euromonitor International examines the impact of social networks on businesses, zooms into the emergence of social commerce (s-commerce) and identifies industries which are most likely to benefit from social media. The briefing evaluates business opportunities by industry by looking into the new type of consumer - the connected consumer - and by drawing parallels with technologies such as the Internet, which has already had a quantifiable impact on how products are retailed and consumed.
Euromonitor International's Emergence of S-Commerce and Impact on Consumer Goods Industries global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
