New Market Research Report: Emergency Contraception in Israel

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- In December 2010, a new brand entered the Israeli market, ending the 10-year dominance of the Postinor brand marketed by Trima. The new brand, NorLevo, was launched by CTS and stimulated the competitive environment and led to positive growth in 2011. This launch was among the most significant in the consumer health market, as emergency contraception is a very sensitive type of product, with the category previously having been dominated by a single brand. This brand, Postinor became a generic...
Euromonitor International's Emergency Contraception in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Emergency Contraception market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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