New Market Research Report: Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Spain

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Spain", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The increasing affordability of fortified/functional packaged food products was the most prominent trend in the category in 2012. These products have been present for several years in Spain and benefit from the offer of certain healthy attributes; in addition, consumers consider them almost as a standard product in many categories. While innovation and marketing campaigns by companies have made them desirable to consumers, the consolidation of the offer from private label operators helped to...
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Spain report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bakery Products, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Meal Replacement, FF Noodles, FF Oils and Fats, FF Pasta, FF Snack Bars, FF Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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