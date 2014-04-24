New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- 2013 continued the trend of previous years, as in Georgia gum import volume gradually decreased in line with general gum consumption. The reason for this could be a slight shift in consumers' buying behaviour towards gum replacement products, such as breath freshener confectionary products and sprays. Also, the number of imported brands represented in the gum category is decreasing - this is explained by gradually disappearing Turkish and other cheap brands, which were highly visible on shelves...
Euromonitor International's Gum in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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