Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Care in Kazakhstan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Although the majority of home care is considered non-essential, home care continued to develop in retail value terms over the review period in Kazakhstan, despite the uncertain economic situation. Consumers tend to look for easy-to-use, but quality products, especially for the care of high-value surfaces. Kazakhstan consumers also tend to experiment with innovative home care products, following strong advertising campaigns. As a result, consumer habits and preferences were reflected in players'...
Euromonitor International's Home Care in Kazakhstan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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