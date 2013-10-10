New Market Research Report: Home Furnishings in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Furnishings in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Data from Statistics South Africa's indicate that income and household expenditure on furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of dwellings was the fifth largest contributor to total annual household consumption expenditure in South Africa between 2010 and 2011. Noticeable is the significant increase of home furnishings consumers in the rural areas, driven by the desire to brighten or urbanise rural homes. In an effort to capitalise on these emerging consumers, home furnishings...
Euromonitor International's Home Furnishings in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Indoor Living, Lighting, Outdoor Living.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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