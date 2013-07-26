New Market Research Report: Home Insecticides in the United Kingdom

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The home insecticides category saw a weak performance over the review period and the 1% rise recorded in 2012 was the strongest growth since 2006. In general, however, products in the home insecticides category have suffered from bad publicity and supermarkets are very conscious of ensuring that they do not damage their public image. Home insecticides occupy a small space on supermarket shelves, and in small retail outlets only occupy a couple of shelves, with poor visibility.
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in United Kingdom market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
