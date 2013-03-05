New Market Research Report: Incontinence in Iran

Fast Market Research recommends "Incontinence in Iran" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Incontinence products have a very low base in Iran and per capita consumption is still extremely low. The category only emerged in Iran as recently as 2007, when limited volumes of imports entered country. Awareness about these products was extremely low at the beginning, but when they became available -especially in chemist/pharmacist channel - word of mouth acted as a very strong tool to attract consumer attention and thus generated demand. Strong performance of imported incontinence made key...
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
