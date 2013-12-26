New Market Research Report: Nestle SA in Pet Care (World)

Fast Market Research recommends "Nestle SA in Pet Care (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Nestle was the largest player in pet care in 2012 but competition with Mars is fierce. Nestle has gradually expanded over the review period, building on its credentials to gain leading positions in a number of categories. Adding new variants and segmenting the pet population by size, nutrition requirements and lifestyle has been key to achieving its good results. The company has seen strong growth in some emerging markets, notably Latin America where these trends are also evident.
Euromonitor International's Nestle SA in Pet Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Pet Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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