Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Even if in general the sector is mature as in terms of toothpaste and toothbrushes it has a very high penetration, there still is room for growth, so modern grocery retailers are trying to foster growth and consumption by increasing the shelf space for oral care products, especially for toothpaste and mouthwashes/dental rinses. It seems that this might work, at least amongst middle-low- to high-income groups, which are the most common users of supermarkets and hypermarkets. Also, as the modern grocery retailing channel represented 44% of the total sales in current value terms, this strategy could have a positive result.
Competitive Landscape
Colgate-Palmolive de Ecuador SA led sales in 2012 with almost half of the industry?s value sales. The firm has a strong brand positioning and a high market penetration, which is why it can be found all over the country. The firm is constantly renovating its product lines? images, and it has a wide range of products to satisfy every type of customer, no matter their socioeconomic level or demographic division.
Industry Prospects
Consumers are expected to become more demanding during the forecast period. As they become more informed on how they have to take care of their oral health, they are expected to demand more and better attributes amongst oral care products that will satisfy their needs.
