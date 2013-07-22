New Market Research Report: Oral Care in Venezuela

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Oral Care in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The Venezuelan government approved a new price control on toothpaste and mouthwashes/dental rinses that significantly impacted category performance. All toothpaste brands are subject to regulation and prices differ only by package size, despite of ingredients, package type and other product differences. In November 2011 firms were not allowed to make any price change until the government would establish the new prices. Such new prices became effective in April 2012. The regulation decreased...
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
