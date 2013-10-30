New Market Research Report: Organic Beverages in the US

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Off-trade value sales of organic beverages grew by 5% in 2012 after growing by 6% in 2011. The recovery of the US economy, while slow, had a positive impact on sales of organic beverages. Organic beverages have higher unit prices than their standard counterparts and many consumers could not justify spending on them during the economic downturn. In 2009 and 2010, value sales of organic beverages grew by only 3%. Nevertheless, 2012's 5% growth was lower than the rates seen before 2007 as US...
Euromonitor International's Organic Beverages in USA report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Organic Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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