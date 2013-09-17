New Market Research Report: Other Hot Drinks in Thailand

Fast Market Research recommends "Other Hot Drinks in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Malt-based hot drinks is expected to continue dominating other hot drinks during 2012, accounting for 98% share of total volume sales. 2012's volume growth rate remained at 3% since these products which target mainly children are approaching maturity and it is more difficult for brands to expand their coverage to adults, given the cannibalisation of ready-to-drink malt-based hot drinks and the fierce competition encountered by coffee and tea. Manufacturers in malt-based hot drinks have sought...
Euromonitor International's Other Hot Drinks in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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