- Personal Care Appliances in Germany

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- In 2013 personal care appliances managed to build on its previous positive sales performance in Germany. Much of the upwards trend in demand was attributed to ongoing consumer concern about dental hygiene, along with new innovative products introduced by the major players in 2013. In 2013 the Dutch manufacturer Philips launched the Sonicare Airfloss, a new innovative water jet. The product launch was supported by major national advertising campaigns in order to stimulate consumers' interest in other oral care appliances in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
The leading company in personal care appliances in 2013 was The Procter & Gamble Co, thanks to its established brands Braun and Oral-B. Koninklijke Philips Electronics was the second player in personal care appliances in 2013, albeit with a much smaller volume share. Philips, an innovative manufacturer, is particularly strong in hair care appliances and body shavers. The Dutch manufacturer also tapped into other oral care appliances, introducing the new Sonicare Airfloss. Whilst both the leading players managed to slightly increase their volume sales in 2013, the third player, Groupe SEB, saw a decline in volume sales.
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Industry Prospects
Personal care appliances is expected to see a positive volume CAGR of 1% over the forecast period. This growth will be driven by the forecast increasing demand for oral care appliances in Germany. Volume sales of electric toothbrush units are expected to remain strong. Dental hygiene will continue to play a significant role in consumers' personal care routines, especially as the population is expected to continue to age over the forecast period in the country.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Personal Care Appliances industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Personal Care Appliances industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Personal Care Appliances in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Personal Care Appliances in Germany?
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