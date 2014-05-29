Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Polishes in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Single-dose formats gained traction within laundry detergents in 2013. Following the success of liquid tablets in dishwashing, brand leaders within laundry care also expanded their brands to laundry tablets. These products first became available in Australia in 2011, and tablet/single-dose products have proven a success with consumers who perceive these products as more efficient due to their concentration. Industry sources have reported that smaller packaging and concentration in liquid detergents have helped consumers overcome the myth that liquid detergents have a large water content in them and that the products are too diluted and less effective.
Competitive Landscape
Colgate-Palmolive Pty led laundry care with a 33% value share in 2013, resulting from its extensive portfolio of brands covering most categories of laundry care. The company's main laundry detergent brands, Cold Power and Dynamo, recorded value shares of 8% and 6% respectively in 2013, while its fabric softener brands Fluffy and Cuddly recorded value shares of 5% and 3%. During 2013, Colgate-Palmolive Pty launched an array of new fragrances for its traditional products, with most of its marketing effort focused on Fluffy's Ultra Fragrance Temptations and Fab's Divine Blends.
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Industry Prospects
Value sales are expected to fall by a 1% CAGR during the forecast period despite the increased popularity of single dose products in laundry care, as these products could threatened numerous categories due to the inclusion of several additives, such as colour boosters and stain fighters.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Laundry Care industry in Australia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Laundry Care industry in Australia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Laundry Care in Australia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Laundry Care in Australia?
- What are the major brands in Australia?
- What is the performance of concentrated liquid detergents?
- What are the main new products developments in the laundry aids area?
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