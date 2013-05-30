New Market Research Report: Polishes in Iran

Fast Market Research recommends "Polishes in Iran" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Polishes remained one of the most underdeveloped home care areas during 2012. Consumer awareness was only limited to shoe polish and floor polish, with demand in other areas remaining marginal. However, both of the active areas recorded very positive growth rates during the review period, especially floor polish which benefited a lot from the recent rise in popularity of different new floors in urban areas. High growth was also due to the low sales base of these products at the beginning of the...
Euromonitor International's Polishes in Iran market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Polishes in Germany
- Polishes in Austria
- Polishes in Romania
- Polishes in India
- Polishes in Greece
- Polishes in Italy
- Polishes in the Czech Republic
- Polishes in the US
- Polishes in Poland
- Polishes in Egypt