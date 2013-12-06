New Market Research Report: Procter & Gamble Co, the in Tissue and Hygiene (World)

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Procter & Gamble Co, The in Tissue and Hygiene (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Procter & Gamble is the global number one player in retail tissue and hygiene underpinned by its strength in sanitary protection and nappies/diapers/pants. The company however remains overly dependent on mature markets and its recent results show a gradual weakening in consumer demand for its products. In mature markets, the company continues to pursue a premium price positioning strategy. Meanwhile, emerging markets have continued thus far to compensate for weak growth elsewhere.
Euromonitor International's Procter & Gamble Co, The in Tissue and Hygiene (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Tissue and Hygiene market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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